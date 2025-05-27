Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the online travel company on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.

Expedia Group has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Expedia Group to earn $14.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of EXPE opened at $158.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expedia Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,192 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

