1,949,479 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,949,479 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,612,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.21% of HP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of HP by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

HPQ stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

