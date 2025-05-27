Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $149.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.95 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

