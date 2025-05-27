Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after purchasing an additional 435,932 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $370.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

