Menard Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,169,000 after purchasing an additional 687,933 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $185.23 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. William Blair upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.14.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

