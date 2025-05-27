Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
SHY stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
