Ghe LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ghe LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises about 1.2% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.47.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

