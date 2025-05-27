Copley Financial Group Inc. Invests $833,000 in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF accounts for 0.6% of Copley Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PALL. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PALL stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.68.

About abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

