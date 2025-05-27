Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 201.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 231,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 154,014 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,578,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 707,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 441,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.