Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Plans GBX 2.40 Dividend

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alfa Financial Software Stock Performance

Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 221.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 221.97. The company has a market cap of £718.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alfa Financial Software has a 12 month low of GBX 170 ($2.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 250 ($3.39).

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 8.68 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Alfa Financial Software had a return on equity of 51.52% and a net margin of 21.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Financial Software will post 8.7583445 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa has been delivering software systems and consultancy services to the global asset and automotive finance industry since 1990. Our best practice methodologies and specialised knowledge of asset finance facilitates delivery of large software implementations and highly complex business change projects.

