Financial Insights Inc. Increases Stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the 4th quarter worth $16,864,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $80.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.92.

About Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

