Informa plc (LON:INF) Raises Dividend to GBX 13.60 Per Share

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.60 ($0.18) per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 112.5% increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 792.80 ($10.76) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 743.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 801.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 634.20 ($8.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 911.60 ($12.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98.
Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 50.40 ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Informa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Informa will post 59.3240265 EPS for the current year.
Informa (LSE:INF.L) is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions and Events Group. We’re here to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of brands and a range of products and services, we connect businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.
