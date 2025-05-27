Informa plc (LON:INF) Raises Dividend to GBX 13.60 Per Share

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.60 ($0.18) per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 112.5% increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Informa Stock Performance

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 792.80 ($10.76) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 743.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 801.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 634.20 ($8.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 911.60 ($12.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98.

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 50.40 ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Informa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Informa will post 59.3240265 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informa

About Informa

In other news, insider Catherine Levene bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 766 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £16,852 ($22,865.67). Also, insider John Rishton bought 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,846.88 ($26,929.28). Insiders have bought a total of 9,858 shares of company stock worth $7,603,838 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Informa (LSE:INF.L) is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions and Events Group. We’re here to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of brands and a range of products and services, we connect businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.

