Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,212,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 902,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 313,932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,627,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,347,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,950,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.68 and a 1 year high of $100.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.02.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

