Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 7.7% increase from Metrics Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39.

Get Metrics Master Income Trust alerts:

About Metrics Master Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.