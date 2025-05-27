Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $416.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

