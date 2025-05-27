Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vitesse Energy (VTS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) in the last few weeks:

5/22/2025 – Vitesse Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/20/2025 – Vitesse Energy was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2025 – Vitesse Energy was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2025 – Vitesse Energy is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Vitesse Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $30.50 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vitesse Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 284.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

