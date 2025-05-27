Financial Insights Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,213,000. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 67,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

