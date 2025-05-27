DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLO. Susquehanna upped their price target on DLocal from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. DLocal has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $216.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 398.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in DLocal by 265,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DLocal by 603.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

