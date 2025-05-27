Fluent Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

