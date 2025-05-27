BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,844,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,991,000 after buying an additional 200,455 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,898,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,545,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 439,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,623,000 after acquiring an additional 137,279 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $180.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

