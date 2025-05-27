Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $10.28 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Linde by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 168,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.0%

LIN opened at $458.90 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $451.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.50.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.