Berkeley Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Berkeley Inc lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,688,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,963,000 after purchasing an additional 520,436 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after purchasing an additional 288,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 694.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 295,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 258,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $126.82 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

