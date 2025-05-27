Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (MRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (ASX:MRE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 12.5% increase from Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.
Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund Stock Performance
