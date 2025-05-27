Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pierre Miron sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.29, for a total value of C$2,104,389.00.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$140.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$132.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$131.95. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of C$84.29 and a 52-week high of C$143.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAG. Desjardins boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$141.00 price target on iA Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$139.75.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

