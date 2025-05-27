Audent Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,787 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $381,057,000. Finally, Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $309,192,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

