AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Buska Wealth Management LLC

Buska Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $197.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

