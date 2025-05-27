American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 598 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $767,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 80,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 30,298 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1%

EFA stock opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

