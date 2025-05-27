Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.23.

Clorox Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.