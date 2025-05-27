Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Invests $619,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 1.1%

V stock opened at $354.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.43. The company has a market capitalization of $653.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $369.15.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,931. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.38.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

