Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 2.2% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $317.40 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.63.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.17.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

