3,471 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 286,795 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

