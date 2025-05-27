Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,581 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $171.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.33 and its 200 day moving average is $153.16. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $173.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

