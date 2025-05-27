Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock opened at $329.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $273.60 and a one year high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.