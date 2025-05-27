Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $198,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $175.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $146.45 and a 1 year high of $180.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

