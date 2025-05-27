Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Invests $581,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,639,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average of $85.96. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $89.71.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
