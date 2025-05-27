Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Buys Shares of 49,180 Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 49,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGRO. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGRO. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adecoagro from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.80 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Adecoagro Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE AGRO opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $950.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.45%.

Adecoagro Profile

(Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.