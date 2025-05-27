Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.8%

PNOV stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $671.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $38.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.