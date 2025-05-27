537 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 5,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $2,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 3.0%

LULU stock opened at $310.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.72.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

