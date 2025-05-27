537 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 5,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $2,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 3.0%
LULU stock opened at $310.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.72.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.