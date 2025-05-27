TFR Capital LLC. Invests $214,000 in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPEI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,586,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,663,000 after buying an additional 652,332 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after buying an additional 641,323 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,867,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,189,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

FPEI opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $19.11.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.