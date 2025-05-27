Park Square Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,514 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,531 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,181,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 177,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1977 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.