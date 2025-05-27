Kilter Group LLC Acquires Shares of 213,263 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 213,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,190,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 7.3% of Kilter Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

