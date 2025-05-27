Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.14. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 122,089 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 323,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 11,370,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.