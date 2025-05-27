Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 122,089 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 323,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 11,370,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
