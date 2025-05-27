Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.25 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 462.46% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ COCH opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. Envoy Medical has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.99.
Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Envoy Medical will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.
