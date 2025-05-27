Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Today – May 26th

D-Wave Quantum, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, and Abbott Laboratories are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market prescription and over-the-counter drugs. They offer investors exposure to the healthcare sector’s growth potential—often driven by successful clinical trials and new drug approvals—but also carry risks from regulatory hurdles and patent expirations. Changes in healthcare policy, R&D pipelines and competitive pressures typically have a strong impact on their market performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.76. 148,422,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,457,555. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $713.99. 2,631,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,393. The business has a 50 day moving average of $789.29 and a 200 day moving average of $803.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $676.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.12. 6,727,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,965,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO traded down $6.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $393.53. 2,318,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.50. The company has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $390.50 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.59. 10,899,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,571,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $194.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,311,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,100,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

ABT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.31. 6,144,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,655. The company has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.74. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $141.23.

