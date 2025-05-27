TFR Capital LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

TFR Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treynor Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 163,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 222,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 141,591 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 5.9%

SMMD opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.