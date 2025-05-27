Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Given New $15.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Guild to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

GHLD opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $811.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.81. Guild has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Guild by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 657,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 28,482 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 380,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 36,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guild by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 95,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

