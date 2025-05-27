Probity Advisors Inc. Buys 432 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after buying an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 54,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial set a $270.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $260.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.31 and a 200 day moving average of $248.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

