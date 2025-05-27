U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,056 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,158,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after purchasing an additional 312,504 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 554,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.