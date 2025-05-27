Financial Insights Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after buying an additional 2,651,593 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,505,000 after buying an additional 1,741,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,926,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after buying an additional 206,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,302,000 after buying an additional 169,128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $267.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.41 and a 1-year high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

