Russel Metals Inc. (RUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 2.4% increase from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Russel Metals Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$42.39 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$34.62 and a 1-year high of C$46.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

